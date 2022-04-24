Lock Upp's Munawar Faruqui in Tears as He Recalls Traumatic Childhood Incident: 'It Got Extreme...'

It is Judgement Day again fort the contestants of Lock Upp. Once again, those who face the risk of elimination can save themselves by baring their heart open and revealing a secret. Like last week, this week too it is comedian Munawar Faruqui who presses the buzzer and reveals a dark secret from his life.

This week, Munawar opened up about a traumatic incident that happened when he was just 6 years old. “Maine yeh cheeze kabhi kisise share nahi kari kyuki (I’ve never shared it with anyone because) I have to face them. I was a 6-year-old. Yeh aisa tha ki (it was such that)..bohut close family hoti hai aur kabhi kabhi (there’s close family and sometimes)…" he broke off while controlling his emotions.

He continued, “Mujhe us waqt nahi samajh aata tha aur 4-5 saal tak woh continuously chalta raha…chauthe saal woh cheeze ek baar bohut extreme hogai (I didn’t understand then and it continued for four-five years. It turned extreme in the fourth year)." He breaks down and other contestants like Saisha and Prince Narula try to console him by giving him a tight hug. See the video here:

Munawar had, last week, opened up about how his mother passed away. He was a young boy when his mother ended his life by consuming acid. He had revealed, “I still remember it was a Friday afternoon. There was a moment when the doctors asked me to leave her hand and when they forced me to, I realised my mom had died. I still cannot let that go. I always think things may have been different had I slept with my mom that night, had I reached the hospital earlier. The doctors also told us that my mom had not had anything to eat for eight days. For 22 years of her married life, my mom was not happy. All my life, I saw her being beaten up or saw fights between my parents."

