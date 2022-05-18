Lock Upp's Nisha Rawal Opens Up About Her Acting Inclination: 'Wouldn't Want To Do The Roles...'

Tv actress Nisha Rawal became a household name after her stint with Kangana Ranaut’s reality TV show Lock Upp. The actress has worked in popular daily soaps like Kesar, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and Shaadi Mubarak. During the time she stayed in the show, the actress received immense love and support from everyone for her strong opinions and for staying true to her grounds during her time in the show.

Nisha who was last seen in the show Meet: Badlegi Duniya ki Reet before Lock Upp opened up about the kind of characters she would like to portray in the future. Nisha said, “I would like to do challenging roles that show me in extreme contrast to whatever my last character was at that time"

She also shared the roles she wouldn’t want to do, “I wouldn’t want to do the roles that don’t tap my potential as an actor to their optimum"

The actress revealed what are her strengths as an actor. Talking about the same, Nisha said “My strength is 21 years of experience behind me and having seen myself in various situations and projects, I can easily say that my dedication to my craft in studying the character and other professional aspects like reaching my sets before time, being ready before time, being thorough with my prep."

During her stint in Lock Upp, Nisha Rawal won the hearts of the viewers as in one of the episodes, she raised her voice for the importance of mental health. A fun group conversation of the Orange team suddenly turned ugly when the new wildcard entry Zeeshan Khan called co-contestant Azma Fallah bipolar. Zeeshan was super annoyed with Azma, and during the chat with his team - he called her untrustworthy and further continued, “Either she is bipolar." But before he could complete the sentence, Nisha, who was also present in the conversation, stopped him mid-way.

She did not take the topic lightly and hit back at Zeeshan for making an unpleasant comment about a medical disorder. The actor told Zeeshan that she, herself, is clinically bipolar and he should know what it means. Nisha said, “It’s best you take it back, the message won’t go rightly", following her words, Zeeshan immediately apologised for it. He said, “Forget it, I am sorry I take it back all right anyway." And further continuing his remark for Azma, he said that she has two people trapped in her that come out at different times.

