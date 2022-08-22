Lokakaleche Shiledar Group Wins Me Honar Superstar Aavaj Kunacha Maharashtracha

The finale of the Marathi singing reality show Me Honar Superstar Aavaj Kunacha Maharashtracha, which provided a platform for singers from across the state, was held on Sunday. The Lokakaleche Shiledar group won Rs. 3 lakhs as prize money. The group also got a medal along with the prize money.

Lokakaleche Shiledar expressed their happiness after winning the title of Me Honar Superstar Aavaj Kunacha Maharashtracha. The group said that it was a dream come true moment for them. Lokakaleche Shiledar said that their motive was to make folk art reach the households of Maharashtra.

The group credited the Me Honar Superstar Aavaj Kunacha Maharashtracha for helping them complete this objective. According to Lokakaleche Shiledar group, one of their goals was to add modernity to traditional art forms.

Folk artist Madhavi Mali is the representative of this group. Madhavi expressed her happiness and felt proud of judges like Saleel Kulkarni, Adarsh Shinde, Bela Shende. Saleel Kulkarni is a renowned music composer. Adarsh Shinde and Bela Shende are famous singers.

Lokakaleche Shiledar was loved by many among the audience for presenting an array of different folk art forms. This became a plus point of this group over competitors.

Ram Pandit from Mumbai became the first runner up. Jigyasa Group received the second runner-up title. Varsha Ekhande from Sangamner was felicitated by judges for her terrific performances throughout the season.

Me Honar Superstar Aavaj Kunacha Maharashtracha was a hit among Marathi households for providing a platform for people to represent their talent. Everyone from a 4 year to 70-year-old could come and showcase their talent. With this announcement, singers from every nook and corner of Maharashtra came for performing. Actor Siddharth Chandekar and singer Avanee Aniruddha Joshi hosted this program.

A kids version of Me Honar Superstar Chhote Ustaad was also a hit amongst audience. Singer Shuddhi Kadam was the winner for this show. She won prize money of Rs 4 Lakh and a badge of honour as well.

