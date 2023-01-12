Lokesh Kanagaraj Calls Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu A ‘Refreshing’ Watch

Lokesh Kanagaraj has established himself as one of the most sought-after directors in the Tamil film industry with four back-to-back commercial successes. The filmmaker watched Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. According to reports, Lokesh watched an early morning show of Varisu at the Vettri Theatre, Chromepet, on January 11. Now, the Vikram director has shared his review of the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. Lokesh Kanagaraj never misses an opportunity to appreciate his peers from Tamil cinema. Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Thalapathy 67, is helmed by Lokesh, which makes his review of Varisu all the more special. The 36-year-old spoke to the media after the screening of the family action entertainer. Lokesh revealed that he “thoroughly enjoyed" watching Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu after a long break. The filmmaker also found the film a “refreshing watch".

Talking about Thalapathy 67, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared an update on the film with the reporters. He revealed that the film is going on floors this month and said that fans can expect a big announcement on the occasion of Pongal. Lokesh and Vijay’s fans are eagerly waiting for the Thalapathy 67 update now.

Advertisement

Besides Vijay, Thalapathy 67 will feature Trisha Krishnan as the female lead and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. However, no official announcement about Thalapathy 67 has yet been made by the makers.

Even the title of the film is yet to be finalised. Despite that, there’s already a lot of hype around the film among the masses due to Lokesh’s last film, Vikram. The film made an impressive Rs 426 crore at the worldwide box office. Critics and fans were in awe of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya’s performances in the film and are waiting to find out what LCU has in store for them with Thalapathy 67.

Read all the Latest Movies News here