Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms Rolex Standalone Film is On the Cards

One of the most successful contemporary Tamil directors Lokesh Kanagaraj has a series of films planned. He is reuniting with Thalapathy Vijay after his 2021’s Master in Thalapathy 67 and he also has Vikram 2. Lokesh is also credited with creating Tamil cinema’s first shared universe, comprising the 1987 film Vikram, the 2019 film Kaithi starring Karthi and the recently released Vikram. Events from each film crossover into the other and fans have been taking a keen interest in how the universe will shape up in future films.

Going by that, when he was recently asked about it in a media interaction, Lokesh revealed his lineup of films. He will be next working on Thalapathy 67 followed by Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and a full-fledged film on the Rolex character introduced in this year’s Vikram. Rolex, played by Suriya in a cameo, is shown to be a dreaded drug lord and gangster and is shown only in the climax though he is referenced throughout the film.

The character received a lot of positive feedback from audiences and by revealing his lineup, Lokesh just confirmed that a spinoff film focusing on Rolex was happening. This also means that real-life brothers Suriya and Kaithi may have a showdown on screen in a future movie in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy 67 is touted to be a pan-India action drama and reportedly stars Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist. Arun Sarja, Gautham Menon, and Nivin Pauly are reported to be playing crucial roles, while Trisha is said to be playing the female lead to pair up with Vijay after 14 years.

