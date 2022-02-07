Lokesh Kanagaraj Posts Picture With Nelson Dilipkumar, Atlee; Guess Who Clicked it?

Renowned South Indian Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has posted on Twitter a photo of himself with fellow directors Nelson Dilipkumar and Atlee. What makes this photograph special? Thalapathy Vijay was the one who clicked it. Only Thalapathy Vijay can make a photo trend on Twitter even when he is not in it.

Vijay is currently working with emerging talents like Atlee, Lokesh, and Nelson. On Saturday, the Master Fame Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a picture on his Twitter handle the credits of which drew the attention of admirers. Yes, Lokesh stated in his post that Thalapathy Vijay took the photo and tagged him.

Within minutes, his comments section was flooded with hearts and compliments on Vijay’s photography abilities. The three directors appeared to be on a night out when they were photographed by Vijay, and it seems like they are having so much fun on their boys’ night out.

Advertisement

Nelson is currently partnering with Thalapathy Vijay for his upcoming movie, Beast. They recently finished shooting for the film. Beast is the first collaboration between Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar. The actor-director duo has sparked a lot of interest among fans. Apart from Vijay, the film stars Pooja Hegde and is produced by Kalanithi Maran. The director’s latest project will be released on April 14th of this year.

Vijay, who set new records with Master last Pongal, will be aiming to hit the target again with Beast.

Apart from Lokesh and Nelson, Atlee, who already has worked with Thalapathy Vijay in blockbusters like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, is heading to B-town. The filmmaker is rumoured to be working on his next project with Shah Rukh Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.