Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals New Look of Kamal Haasan in Vikram

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj wishing superstar Kamal Haasan for his 67th birthday in advance shared the new look of the actor from his upcoming action thriller Vikram. The superstar will be celebrating his birthday on Sunday, November 7.

On November 5, two days before Kamal Haasan’s birthday, the poster of the film was revealed by the makers. The poster featuring Kamal Haasan shows him in an intense look while holding a machine gun with a massive fire in the background. The poster has created a curiosity among the fans.

The poster also has a birthday wish for the Tamil superstar. “Happy Birthday Ulaga Nayagan" has been written on the poster.

In the caption of the post, Kanagaraj revealed that the first glance of Vikram will be launched on November 6. He wrote, “The First Glance into the world of VIKRAM awaits you tomorrow at 6 pm."

The action-thriller is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his production company Raaj Kamal Films International. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the cinematography is handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing has been done by Philomin Raj.

This will be the first time that power stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan will be seen sharing the silver screens together. Actor Fahadh Faasil is also playing a pivotal role in the movie.

Among others, the cast of the film includes actors Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Mynaa Nandhini, and VJ Maheshwari in supporting roles. Recently young actress S Gayathrie has also joined the team of the film. She will be paired opposite Fahadh Faasil.

On work front Kamal Haasan will also be seen playing the lead role in Shankar’s directorial Indian 2. The film has Kajal Agarwal playing the female lead.

