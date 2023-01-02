Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67 Goes On Floors In Chennai: Report

Ardent fans of Thalapathy Vijay are eagerly awaiting the release of his much-awaited Tamil film Varisu. While the Vamshi Paidipally directorial is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, the Kollywood superstar has already started shooting for his next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. According to the latest buzz surrounding the upcoming film, the makers commenced Thalapathy 67’s shooting on Monday, January 2, in Chennai.

As per reports, the shooting will continue in Chennai for 10 days. After the Chennai schedule, the crew will move to Kashmir. The Kashmir schedule is expected to continue for 50 days. However, these reports have not been officially confirmed by the Thalapathy 67 team.

Although the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has not been officially announced yet, it was previously reported that the makers began the film’s production work with a low-key Muhurat Puja on December 5, 2022. The much-talked-about project is touted to be a pan-Indian film, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Previously, Lokesh had revealed that Thalapathy 67 is also going to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

In other news, there’s a new addition to the star cast of Thalapathy 67. In a recent interview, Gautham Menon confirmed that he is going to be a part of the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer. In a round-table interview with Galatta Plus, the director-actor pointed at Lokesh Kanagaraj and revealed, “I’m in his film (Thalapathy 67). I saw him now and since he gave me his nod to divulge this, I’m confirming it here now."

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that a formal announcement about Thalapathy 67 will be rolled out after the theatrical release of Varisu.

