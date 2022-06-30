Loki Actor Tom Hiddleston and Fiancée Zawe Ashton to Welcome Their First Child

Actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancee Zawe Ashton are soon going to be parents. Ashton made a red carpet appearance recently for her film Mr Malcolm’s List where she could be seen flaunting her baby bump. The actress appeared in an off-shoulder chiffon gown on Wednesday for the premiere in New York. Her co-stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Theo James, and Sianad Gregory, as well as director Emma Holly Jones, were also at the premiere.

The Loki actor confirmed his engagement to Ashton in an interview this month. Talking to Los Angeles Times, he said, “I’m very happy." They had started dating in 2019 after meeting on the sets of their play Betrayal. However, the couple has always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Interestingly, besides Tom, his fiancee will also be going to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic University. She will be seen in The Marvels which is scheduled to be released next year. Meanwhile, Tom is also gearing up for the second season of his standalone series Loki. He was last seen in The White Darkness and The Essex Serpent.

During the 2022 BAFTA Awards, Ashton was spotted with a ring on her finger which sparked engagement rumours. PEOPLE had then confirmed that the couple is engaged.

A source had reportedly told PEOPLE in March, “They were very private publicly, but behind the scenes, you could just see a lovely chemistry. There were twinkles in both of their eyes, and the entire company, including Charlie Cox, were all very close. And being Brits abroad, they would hang out frequently. Zawe and Tom showed great affection for each other, and you could also see that coming off slightly in their onstage performance.

The source had also told PEOPLE that Tom has always been a very private person. “Behind the scenes, they would just privately be affectionate and hugging and sitting next to each other and holding hands."

