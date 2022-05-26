Loki Season 2: Tom Hiddleston Confirms Whole Cast From Season One Will Be Coming Back

Loki, the God of Mischief, portrayed by British actor Tom Hiddleston, had its much-awaited solo series last year as a part of MCU’s mini-series. The second season of the show has been confirmed at the end of its sixth and final episode. Hints about the plot nor the plan of action have been revealed about the highly anticipated second season. The first season left the universe in chaos as Loki and his partner, Sylvie end up leaving the world in a state of turmoil and unrest with Kang the Conqueror taking over the Time Variance Authority. A confused Loki would have to be careful while restoring peace to the world. Season 2 is expected to pick off right where Loki and his companions sparked the creation of multiple universes that were later seen in MCU movies like Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, after the confrontation with the mysterious He Who Remains.

In a recent interview, Tom Hiddleston talked about the show and revealed very important bits of information. While talking to host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hiddleston revealed that the original and entire group of characters from the pilot season will be returning to act in the second season of the Disney + Hotstar show. While he did not give any specific details, Hiddleston did give a resounding ‘yes’ when the host stated, “So the whole cast, as we’ve learned, is returning."

Tom Hiddleston’s confirmation means that viewers and fans of the show will see Owen Wilson (Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), and Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) when the series returns for its second season.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also recently shared that “the whole cast" would come back for season 2 at Disney’s Upfront presentation in New York City, as reported by Digital Spy.

