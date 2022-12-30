Home » News » Movies » Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Lauds Alia Bhatt’s Performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Latter Responds

Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Lauds Alia Bhatt’s Performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Latter Responds

Sophia Di Martino, who is known for playing Sylvie in the MCU series Loki, took to social media to express her love for the film and shower praises on Alia Bhatt.

Loki actress Sophia Di Martino lauds Alia Bhatt

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. The film which was released in February is still making the headlines. Recently actress Sophia Di Martino, who is known for playing Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki, took to social media to express her love for the film and shower praises on Alia’s performance.

Sharing the poster of the film, she wrote, “Woahhh. What a turn @aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi" The actress also shared a post of a netizen where the posters of Gangubai and Loki were kept together and wrote, “Oh come on someone put us in a movie together so our kids can be best friends 😂♥️"

While it came as a huge compliment for Alia as well to receive such praising words from Sophia Di Martino, she also wrote her reply on the same while Reshareing the post and wrote, “This means so much from someone who is about to take over a whole Multiverse"

Take a look:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a filmmaker who is known for taking the best out of his actors when it comes to his films. Gangubai Kathiawadi stood as a live example where the filmmaker brought out the best in Alia Bhatt that no one has ever imagined. Having seen her sheer potential to pull off such a strong character, Sanjay Leela Bhansali truly introduced the actress in a new light that has Redefined her mettle as an actor.

Moreover, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi came as the first genuine Hindi blockbuster following the pandemic. With the film, the filmmaker went on to create a rage at the box office while it garnered immense love from all across. During its theatrical run, the film went on to make 153.69 Cr. Domestically and 209.77 Cr. Globally, becoming an enormous commercial success and the first bonafide hit for the Hindi film industry post the pandemic.

