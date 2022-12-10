Lokmanya and Aga Aga Sunbai Kay Mhanta Sasubai to replace Fu Bai Fu on Zee Marathi

The year 2022 brought a long list of entertaining Marathi daily soaps and reality shows. There were shows like Fu Bai Fu, which offered the audiences something new and kept them entertained throughout the year. However with the passage of time, curtains are about to close on this show, which provided a platform to prominent stand-up comedians. The final episode of Fu Bai Fu, created by Nilesh Sable and Sachin Mote, will be aired on December 17 on Zee Marathi and two shows Lokmanya and Aga Aga Sunbai Kay Mhanta Sasubai will replace the comedy series.

These Telly dramas will start airing on December 21. Lokmanya will broadcast at 21:30PM from Wednesday to Saturday while Aga Aga Sunbai Kay Mhanta Sasubai will be aired from 10PM.

Lokmanya is based on the life of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. A glimpse of this serial was shared at Instagram by Zee Marathi on November 21. The trailer shows that how Bal Gangadhar Tilak made countless sacrifices for the nation. His contribution to education and other fields is also acknowledged in this glimpse. In an Instagram post Zee Marathi channel wrote that Tilak helped people in understanding true concept of Swarajya. This period drama is written by Ashutosh Parandkar and directed by Swapnil Warke.

Meanwhile Aga Aga Sunbai Kay Mhanta Sasubai will be a hilarious take on the fights, love and bonding of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Actresses Swanandi Tikekar (daughter- in-law) and Sukanya Mone (mother-in-law) will play the titular roles in this drama. The promo ensures that viewers can expect a fun filled venture with lots of riveting twists and turns.

The makers have not divulged the names of the entire star cast of the show yet, but as per the reports, two prominent actors will also be onboard soon.

