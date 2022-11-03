Lollapalooza 2023: Jackson Wang is Finally Coming to India, Excited Fans Say 'Take All My Money'

Lollapalooza will be making its much-anticipated debut in India in January 2023 and after making people wait for so long, the lineup of the music festival has finally been released. Headlining the festival will be American bands Imagine Dragons and The Strokes. However, netizens are particularly excited about one musician - Chinese rapper, Jackson Wang. After expressing his willingness to visit India several times, he will finally be arriving in the country for Lollapalooza.

And his fans couldn’t be more excited. One of them wrote, “JACKSON WANG IN INDIAAAAA???TAKE ALL MY MONEYYYYYYYY"

Another comment read, “Jackson wang is comming to india😭😭❤❤❤I’m so excited."

Netizens also flooded the comment section of Lollapalooza’s Instagram post to express their excitement. One comment on the post read, “ONGSGSGSGSGG JACKSON WANGGG IS CIM8NGGG OMGSG" while another fan added, “JACKSON WANG?!?! HOLY SHIT THANK YOU!!!!!!" “Jackson I’m coming only for you," read another comment.

However, some netizens were a bit disappointed at the lineups and expressed that the wait and the anticipation were not worth it. Some of them were also upset that BTS is not included in the lineup, considering that the band’s member J-Hope headlined Lollapalooza Chicago this year. One of the users commented, “Sad sad sad, no BTS???" Another user wrote, “Oh god please no." “You made us wait so long for this?" read another comment.

Meanwhile, other artists scheduled to perform are American classic rock geniuses Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music’s global heavyweight and pioneering dance music producer Diplo, Grammy nominee and revolutionary EDM artist Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap star AP Dhillon, Dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Raveena and Aadya among many others.

Lollapalooza India will be a two-day musical extravaganza held at Mahalaxmi Race Course in the heart of Mumbai on January 28 and 29, 2023.

