The famous Chicago-based music festival, Lollapalooza, made its grand debut in India on January 28 and the first day was a hit! Noted bands and performers like The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Mand Boy Mink, Greta Van Fleet and Sandunes, among others, entertained the crowd. However, AP Dhillon, Greta Van Fleet and Imagine Dragons charged them up like no one else. The Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon, despite a bad throat, kept the crowd on their feet with his back-to-back hit tracks.

He was performing with rapper Shinda Kahlon. The excitement level in the crowd was tremendously high even before the ‘Excuses’ hitmaker hit the stage. He was welcomed by hundreds of people cheering for him and chanting his name. As soon as AP took the stage, the crowd requested one of his most popular tracks, Brown Munde. However, he kept the best for the last. The moment he started crooning his tracks, the audience sang along and tried to show their dance moves. AP Dhillon, however, went up on stage with a bad throat but that could not dampen either his mood or the mood of the crowd.

While performing on the song Ma Belle, the Punjabi pop-sensation played a ukelele which he flung at the crowd after the song was over. He performed his famous tracks such as Tere Te, Faraar, and Summer High among others and ended his set with Excuses and the most-requested track Brown Munde.

Here’s a clip of AP Dhillon performing on Brown Munde:

The second and the final day of Lollapalooza India will see performances from Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Jackson Wang and Raveena among others.

