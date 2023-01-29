The biggest music fest, Lollapalooza is underway in Mumbai. Today will mark the second and final day of the grand concert which made its debut in India. Out of many other artists, American rapper Diplo will be performing at Lolla India and he arrived in Mumbai displaying a ‘desi’ swag. The rapper, who has earlier worked with Shah Rukh Khan, can be seen wearing a t-shirt from Abhishek Bachchan’s film Dhoom. The paparazzi shared a video of the American rapper walking out of the airport.

Watch:

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Diplo and Pritam collaborated on the track Phurrr in from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The second day of Lollapalooza has an interesting lineup of artists including Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, The Strokes, Prateek Kuhad, Divine and Jackson Wang among others. Earlier in the day, the paparazzi shared a video of Jackson arriving at Mumbai. The GOT 7 member received a warm welcome from his Indian fans but were also mobbed by some.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza Day 1 saw several artists take the stage such as Greta Van Fleet, AP Dhillon, Japanese Breakfast, Imagine Dragons, Yellow Diaries and Madboy Mink among others. Lollapalooza is currently underway at Mahalaxmi Race Course in the heart of Mumbai.

Read all the Latest Movies News here