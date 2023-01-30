Lollapalooza, which made its India debut this year, saw several noted domestic and international artists take the stage and charge up the attendees. Out of them, Madboy/Mink, the duo of singer-actress Saba Azad and Imaad Shah performed at the grand festival. And cheering for Saba was none other than her actor-beau Hrithik Roshan along with his family. The Dhoom 2 actor’s sister Pashmina Roshan took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of photos which showed her posing with her family as well as posing with Saba. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who also shares a cordial bond with Saba was present at the event as well with her actor-beau Arslan Goni.

Besides them, Hrithik and Sussanne’s son was also there. Take a look at the pictures:

Advertisement

Other prominent Bollywood celebrities too were seen attending Lollapalooza such as Rajkummar Rao, his actress-wife Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi and Kajol among others.

Lollapalooza made its grand debut in India this year and was underway in Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Race Course on January 27 and 28. Lollapalooza Day 1 saw several artists take the stage such as Greta Van Fleet, AP Dhillon, Japanese Breakfast, Imagine Dragons, Yellow Diaries and Madboy Mink among others. Day 2 saw performers such as Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Jackson and Raveena among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here