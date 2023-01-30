For many, the highlight of Day 2 of Lollapalooza India was definitely Jackson Wang, a Hong Kong singer and music producer and member of the K-pop heavyweight Got7. He performed at Lollapalooza as part of his Magic Man world tour. Fans of the k-pop idol have been waiting for his performance since the day the music festival’s lineup was announced. And he made their wait totally worth it.

Singing and dancing to some of his hit songs like Cruel and 100 Ways, Jackson displayed his stellar skills as a performer during his maiden visit to India. He also talked about his love for India and Bollywood.

“Namaste, this is Jackson Wang, this is Magic Man," he began his first address. “I have been wanting to come to India forever. I have been always asking, when can I go for 4-5 years, and finally, yes! We’re very blessed to be performing here tonight. I hope you guys enjoy tonight like there’s no tomorrow. You ready, India?"

Jackson also kept repeating that he has been wanting to come to India for a long time, and hold a solo concert here.

“I still can’t believe I am in India. I wish I could stay longer. I wish I could come more often. I am a big fan of Bollywood. For people who don’t know who I am, I am Jackson Wang… Had an album called Magic Man, talking about the ups and downs in life I went through, just like everybody else. Every single day we go through sh*t so. I think it’s important to help yourself more, to understand yourself more. Because everyone’s standard of happiness is different. I hope everybody here has a good time tonight, and when you leave here you treat yourself better, take care of yourself better. Find the stuff that make you happy. That’s all I am about. Thank you again."

“Another question, I want to go out tonight but I don’t know where to go. Are you guys going clubbing? Let’s hit the club, let’s go," he said.

He also posed for a photos with the fans, exclaiming, “This is an epic moment, I have to show everybody, this is India!"

