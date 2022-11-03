Lollapalooza India Line-up: Imagine Dragons and The Strokes to Headline the Music Festival

Lollapalooza is coming to India for the first time bringing with it a brand of unique, diverse and exciting flavours from the world of music. With the inaugural, first-ever edition in Asia, Lollapalooza finally brings its multi-genre music experience to Indian shores. The initial announcement of the music festival was made in July earlier this year. Lollapalooza India will be a two-day musical extravaganza held at Mahalaxmi Race Course in the heart of Mumbai on January 28 and 29, 2023.

Lollapalooza India finally has released the line-up for its first season in India. Featuring over 40 artists, four stages and over 20 hours of live music, art and culture, Lollapalooza India 2023 finally unveiled its much-awaited line-up.

Advertisement

Taking stage are the music giants Imagine Dragons and global headliners The Strokes, who will headline the inaugural festival. Other artists scheduled to perform are American classic rock geniuses Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music’s global heavyweight and pioneering dance music producer Diplo, Grammy nominee and revolutionary EDM artist Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon and Dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex.

And if this wasn’t enough, Lollapalooza India is also set to welcome the freshest of international sounds and home-grown superstar performers including Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya.

Advertisement

Also read: Lollapalooza to Make its Grand Debut in India Next Year; ‘Most Welcoming Country,’ Says Founder Perry Farrell

BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Following a philosophy of Mix the music, generations, Reunite the most advanced music experts and a Neophyte public, Lollapalooza India aims to bring together music aficionados across genres, entertainment enthusiasts, global and Indian audiences that are seeking marquee, unique experiences at par with international standards. Among the boldest, brightest, most colourful and diverse festivals around the world, Lollapalooza aims to be a festival that offers everyone something to take back home through its music, ethos, vibe and unparalleled experience.

Advertisement

The inaugural edition of Lollapalooza will be open to over 60,000 fans across both days and will be a treat for everyone offering not just music, but also a cultural experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and much more to be witnessed in India.

Read all the Latest Movies News here