Jackson Wang arrived in India ahead of his Lollapalooza performance on Sunday evening. He received a warm welcome but was also mobbed by excited fans.

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 09:22 IST

Jackson Wang was looking forward to India visit for a long time
The moment Indian ‘Ahgases’ has been waiting for is finally here! GOT 7 member Jackson Wang arrived in India for the first time for his Lollapalooza performance. The music fest made its debut in India this year and is being held at the Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai. Wang will be performing on Sunday evening. A video shared by the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani showed him arriving at the Mumbai airport, with fans crowding around him to click selfies. He also seemed to hug one of the fans.

Some of the fans tried to go near him to click selfies and this behaviour did not sit well with others. However, the singer received a warm welcome with Ahgases holding banners for him and cheering. Take a look at the photos and videos.

Fans were excited to see him, however, they also asked others to give him personal space. One comment read, “ALL THE INDIAN FANS PLEASE MAKE SURE THIS NEVER HAPPENS PLEASE DONT TRY TO MOB AND RESPECT HIS SAFETY AS WELL AS PERSONAL SPACE indian ahgases please make sure his safety is our priority" while another user added, “PEOPLE AT THE LOLLA MAKE SURE YOU GUYS TREAT HIM GREAT."

In the video, he can also be seen helping a fan get up and giving them a hug.

Meanwhile, Jackson took to Twitter to write, “Thank u for being there today #India plz get home safe

It means a lot to me to see u all. After wanting to come here for a decade. I’m so grateful finally I’m here

I hope i see u tmr."

Lollapalooza Day 1 saw several artists take the stage such as Greta Van Fleet, AP Dhillon, Japanese Breakfast, Imagine Dragons, Yellow Diaries and Madboy Mink among others. Day 2 will see performers such as Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Jackson and Raveena among others.

first published: January 29, 2023, 09:22 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 09:22 IST
