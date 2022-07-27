Lollapalooza to Make its Grand Debut in India Next Year; 'Most Welcoming Country,' Says Founder Perry Farrell

Known as one of the best global music festival, Lollapalooza is all set to explore a new address in what will be the eighth destination. This time, the Chicago-based festival will make Mumbai, its new home, bringing its brand of unique, diverse and exciting flavours from the world of music. The first edition of Lollapalooza India is scheduled for January 28 and January 29, 2023. BookMyShow will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition.

With the inaugural, first-ever edition in Asia, Lollapalooza finally brings its multi-genre music experience to Indian shores. In an exclusive email interaction with News18, Perry Farrell, Founder, Lollapalooza, stated what makes India the perfect destination. “India is not only the perfect place for the next Lollapalooza it is the perfect time for India now to be the next Lollapalooza. The world is unifying like never before. India is the most welcoming country. We are coming because the people decided they want to meet us. We, now, share a common language through music; we understand each other, learn from each other, know of each other’s aspirations for a peaceful world," Farrell said.

Lollapalooza is globally synonymous with alternative lifestyle, music and culture. The festival has travelled the world, with seven locations across three continents that annually host the event. Now, the festival, after hosting more than 66 editions across different locations, comes to India in 2023.

The debut edition of Lollapalooza India will be open to over approximately 60,000 fans each day and will be a treat for music fans across the globe. The festival will feature four stages with over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally. Lollapalooza has always promoted local talent equally in their previous editions across countries, and this time too they will promote Indian talents on stage. On their selection process, Charles Attal, partner C3 Presents, said, “We will work with our local partners to select national Indian bands as well as bands from the United States, Europe and many other countries. We want music fans to experience their favourite artistes while discovering music they would have normally never been exposed to."

While Farrell insists on the idea to “learn to expect the unexpected," he believes there are multiple reasons for Lollapalooza India to be an equally massive success. “We honour music and the art first and foremost. We’re looking to bring patrons from around the world to India who share our passion for music, culture and a rosy future. India hosting Lollapalooza will actually make the globe spin easier and through this celebration of life we hope to bring a few days of joy onto earth and into Mumbai," he said.

Commenting on if Lollapalooza India will continue to be an annual affair or not, Kunal Khambhati, Head - Live Events & IP, BookMyShow, said, “Historically, Lollapalooza has always entered any new market and then never left, running for over 10 years across each region. Our aim is to make it a recurring festival like every other market and for India to find a permanent place on the Lollapalooza global map. It will be a two-day festival to begin with on January 28 and January 29, 2023 and we will evaluate the response we get for the inaugural edition to chart the course for Lollapalooza India’s future."

Registrations for Lollapalooza India will be live on lollaindia.com starting today, until July 31st.

