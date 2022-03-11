'Long Due Vacation': Prajkta Mali's Women's Day Gift to Mother is a Trip to Dubai

Popular Marathi actor Prajkta Mali took her mother on a trip to Dubai as a women’s day gift. Prajkta shared the photos of her trip with her mother on her Instagram handle with the caption, “And it’s her women’s day gift. A long-due vacation."

Prajkta and her mother can be seen striking different poses for the photo with a vast expanse of desert behind them. In one of the photos, Prajkta’s mother can be seen at the driving seat of a dune-buggy with Prajkta on the pillion.

The comment section of the post had a series of positive comments for the actor. “Ek number.. this post made me the happiest.. so beautiful yaar enjoy n have fun," wrote a fan. Another one remarked, “Hey prajkta !!!! I saw the Pawankhind movie your acting is fabulous and the movie is super."

Advertisement

Prajkta Mali has been lauded for her role in the recently released Pawankhind. Prajakta made her acting debut in the film Tandaal Ek Mukavta, for which she won several awards. She’s also appeared in Bollywood movies such as Gandhi, My Father. Prajakta Mali graduated from Lalit Kala Kendra in Pune with a B.A. and M.A. in performing arts. She was also given a scholarship for higher education by the Ministry of Culture.

Prajakta has been involved with theatre since she was a child. She appeared in a show while in sixth grade and has always given strong performances.

With the film Gandhi, My Father, Prajakta Mali made her Bollywood debut in 2007. The actor played a pivotal role in the film.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.