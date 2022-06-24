Look At Ranveer Singh's Drool-Worthy Photos But 'Pyaar Se'

Ranveer Singh is like every girl’s dream man. Time and again, he has given us serious boyfriend and husband goals with the way he adores, respects and loves his wife Deepika Padukone. Setting the bar high with his candid self, the actor is also well-known for making us go gaga over her funky fashion sense. Now, through his social media, Ranveer aka Jayeshbhai is treating his fans to his ‘Jordaar’ looks. And, we just can’t take our eyes off him.

Ranveer shared two intense photographs of himself on his Instagram handle. While in the first picture he is looking to his left, in the other one he is posing in the opposite direction. Ranveer exuded cool vibes in a green hoodie with perfectly tied up hair in a ponytail. He went quirky with his caption and wrote, “Dekho Magar Pyaar Se” followed by a green heart and evil eye emoticon.

Ranveer, who is known for his sartorial choices, once again left his fans impressed. Netizens reacted to his latest post with love and filled the comments section with compliments. One of the users wrote, “Good Looking”, while another one commented, “Hot”.

Coming to Ranveer Singh’s work front, he was last seen in Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The movie received a positive response from the audience. Next, Ranveer is gearing up for Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is expected to be out next year in February. Apart from this, he also has several other projects in his pipeline including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Anniyan.

