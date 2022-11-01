'Look Like Rashmika Mandanna': Anasuya Bharadwaj’s Boho-Chic Avatar Has Internet's Love

Telugu actress and television presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj takes us on a dreamy fashion tour every time she drops snippets of her amazing photoshoot diaries. Anasuya, who starred in three back-to-back films this year, namely Khiladi, Darja, and Pakka Commercial is not someone to sit idly. The actress is already pumped for her next, titled Michael. However, even amid such a packed schedule, Anasuya is hardly inactive on social media.

Recently, the television presenter shared a streak of snaps on her Instagram handle revealing her boho-chic traditional avatar. As soon as the pictures emerged, fans couldn’t stop gushing over her latest clicks. Some even compared Anasuya with Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Speaking of Anasuya, the diva was a sight to behold donning a one-shoulder heavily-embroidered, sea-green kaftan dress. The anchor teamed up her boho-chic yet ethnic avatar with a pair of white palazzos. Anasuya struck some alluring poses for her clicks, against the backdrop of artificial grass panels.

The Khiladi actress kept her makeup minimalistic. In terms of accessories, Anasuya sported a statement junk choker neckpiece and a set of tiny pearl-studded earrings. She rounded off her look with open tresses, looking like a million bucks to be short.

Fans were floored by Anasuya’s amazing photos. They rushed to the comments to shower her with compliments. While one user called her, “extremely hooooooootttttt" another exclaimed, “U r looking like Rashmika Mandanna." Others dropped uncountable hearts and fire emojis.

Besides shelling out major fashion goals with her unique wardrobe choices, Anasuya is also a travel buff. The actress jetted off to the United States for a vacation. She has been uploading some awesome snaps from the destination and we are not complaining. Check out the pictures here:

Anasuya is currently on cloud nine after the much-anticipated teaser of her film Micheal received a massive response from the audience. The crime action thriller is produced jointly by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Besides Anasuya, Michael also boasts of a cast ensemble of Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to name a few. Michael is set to hit the theatres sometime this year.

