'Looking Out For...': Actor Vishnu Vishal Introduces Brother Rudra, To Launch Soon

Actor Vishnu Vishal, who made his on-screen debut in 2009 with Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, has become one of the successful actors in Tamil cinema. He has also become a producer and is awaiting the release of his upcoming film FIR. Now, he has announced that he is looking forward to launching his brother Rudra next year. Rudra will be launched in a film in 2022, bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

Sharing the pictures of his young brother, actor Vishnu Vishal said that he is “looking for scripts for his feature film acting debut."

Vishnu Vishal Studioz, the production house owned by Vishnu Vishal, in a tweet said, “We are now looking out for Feature Film scripts that will suit actor Rudra."

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal is awaiting the theatrical release of FIR (Faizal Ibrahim Raiz). Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, debutant Manu Anand has directed the film. Apart from Vishnu, actors like Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica, Gautham Menon, Praveen Kumar, Mala Parvathy, RNR Manohar, Shabeer, Gaurav Narayanan, Abhishek Joseph George, Rakesh Brahmanandan, Praveen K Nair, and Prashanth are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Tamil action-thriller drama FIR will hit the theatres in February 2022. The story of the film revolves around a young Muslim man whose life turns upside down after he gets caught in a bizarre situation.

Vishnu Vishal has also completed the shooting for his film Mohandas. The Murali Karthick directorial is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal Studioz. The film has music by KS Sundaramurthy, cinematography by Vignesh Rajagopalan, and editing by Kiripakaran Purushothaman. The makers of the film are yet to announce the release date.

