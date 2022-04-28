Lookout Notice Against Malayalam Star Vijay Babu in Rape Case; Cops Suspect Actor Is Out of Country

A lookout notice has been issued against renowned Malayalam film actor-producer Vijay Babu by police after he was charged for allegedly raping a female actor and disclosing the survivor’s identity through a Facebook live session.

The case has been registered in Ernakulam of Kerala. Vijay Babu has since been absconding, according to media reports. Vijay appeared in a Facebook live session on the night of April 26 and claimed innocence, saying he is the “real victim". The police suspect that the actor is out of the country. Some reports also suggest that searches have begun outside Kerala.

As the producer, who is also the founder of the production company Friday Film House, disclosed the survivor’s name and identity, which is an offence, another case was also filed against him.

“A rape case was registered against him first. As he disclosed the survivor’s identity, another case was also filed. It seems that he is out of the station and absconding now," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

The woman, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu’s production house, filed a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor in the past one-and-a-half months.

“He behaved like my saviour for my personal and professional problems but under the guise sexually exploited me," the actress alleged in her Facebook post.

She further alleged that his modus operandi was trapping her with the role of a “saviour cum friend cum lover" and thereafter intoxicating and sexually abusing her several times in the past one-and-a-half months.

Besides rape and physical assault, he also allegedly forced her to consume alcohol and a ‘happy pill’, a drug.

However, Vijay Babu, in a Facebook live on Tuesday, denied the charges but admitted that he knew the female actor for the past five years. Besides denying the charges, the producer also said he would file a defamation suit against the complainant for “tarnishing" his image.

(With inputs from PTI)

