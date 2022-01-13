Looop Lapeta Trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin Are Stuck in a Comical Time Loop in Run Lola Run's Hindi Remake

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s comedy-thriller Looop Lapeta was released on Thursday. It shows an exhilarating journey of Savi, essayed by Taapsee as she tries to save the life of her boyfriend Satya, played by Bhasin when he loses cash belonging to a mobster in a gambling bid. The film, which is based on the German experimental thriller Run Lola Run, is helmed by debutant director Aakash Bhatia.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Taapsee wrote, “50 lakh 50 min ⏲️ Can Savi save Satya in time? @tahirrajbhasin Looop Lapeta, a Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production , directed by @bhatiaaakash , coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix. #LooopLapeta."

Talking about the film, the Rashmi Rocket actress said, “Looop Lapeta is a film that will always be very close to my heart. I fell in love with the characters and the story the moment I read the script! The film is about the choices that Savi makes and how her decisions carve out her journey with the one she loves. A perfect combination of comedy and thriller, ‘Looop Lapeta’ will keep you at the edge of your seat, while you rejoice at the comical situation that Savi and Satya have gotten into. Can’t wait to bring this to audiences worldwide on Netflix."

On the other hand, this is Bhasin’s second project with the streaming giant within a span of a month. He will also be seen in Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Talking about Looop Lapeta, he said, “I am so excited to have my second project release with Netflix within a span of a month and to now begin the adrenalin rush of Satya and Savi’s rollercoaster ride against time. Their electric chemistry will make you laugh, cry and leave you on the edge through the consequences of the couple’s wild choices."

Apart from Looop Lapeta, Taapsee Pannu has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in the Tamil films Jana Gana Mana and Alien, then she has Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and the Telugu film Mishan Impossible.

Meanwhile, Looop Lapeta produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari will premiere on February 4, on Netflix.

