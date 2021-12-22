Lorry Driver, Balakrishna's 1st Venture With B.Gopal, Completes 31 Years of its Release

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Telugu film, Lorry Driver, is celebrating 31 years of its release this month. The B.Gopal directorial was released on December 2, 1990, leading to the immense popularity of Balayya in the south. Lorry Driver had turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office, creating huge records in the early 90s.

Vijayashanti was seen as the female lead opposite Balayya in the film. While Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao was roped in for editing, YSR Swamy was entrusted with cinematography.

The Telugu action-thriller was bankrolled by S. Jaya Rama Rao under Jaya Productions.

Advertisement

The music for the film was composed by Chakravarthy. It was also the first film of director B. Gopal with Balakrishna. The lyrics for the chartbuster songs were penned by Sitaramshastri and Jonnavithula. Legendary SP Balasubramaniam, Janaki and Chitra gave vocals.

After the success of this film, Balayya and B.Gopal associated for various films like Rowdy Inspector, Samar Singha Reddy, Narasimhanayudu and Palnati Brahmanayudu.

Samar Singha Reddy and Narasimhanayudu turned out to be major hits, while Palanati Brahmanayadu failed at the box office.

Balakrishna’s recently released film Akhanda has smashed worldwide box-office records, reaching 100 crore club in just 6 days.

Akhanda was an ambitious action film, directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.