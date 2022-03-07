Losliya Mariyanesan to Make Wild Card Entry in Bigg Boss Ultimate? Here's What We Know

Actor Losliya Mariyanesan, who appeared on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, is set to enter Big Boss Ultimate as a wild card entry, according to reports. However, there’s been no official confirmation about the same.

Losliya Mariyanesan hails from Sri Lanka. She has co-starred with cricketer Harbhajan Singh in the movie, Friendship. She will also be seen with K. S. Ravikumar in the film Koogle Kuttappa.

Losliya was one of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. Her innocent demeanor and her affair with Kavin were loved by the audience. Losliya has a considerable fan-following and her entry into the Bigg Boss House is expected to change the dynamics of the game.

Meanwhile, Thadi Balaji got evicted this weekend, leaving the housemates in tears. He had an emotional breakdown last week and remained silent for the majority of the task, making him an obvious candidate for elimination.

The housemates didn’t play the village task effectively enough, new host Simbu said earlier in the programme. Despite receiving precise instructions about the task, the housemates squandered their opportunity.

Simbu asked the housemates to choose a contestant they would gift ‘Sombu’ (a utensil) to. Bala chose Anitha as Niroop’s Sombu. Anitha then chose Bala as a Sombu for Julie and Abhirami.

When asked about Thadi Balaji’s silence over the last week, he claimed he went into an emotional lockdown following Anitha Sampath’s allegations. Anitha said that she was unaware that Balaji had gone silent because of her, adding otherwise she would discuss the situation with him.

Seven Bigg Boss Ultimate contestants, Thamarai Selvi, Julie, Anitha Sampath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Suruthi Periyasamy, Snehan, and Thadi Balaji, were nominated for elimination last week. It was previously speculated that there might be a double eviction this weekend. However, only Thadi Balaji was evicted from the Big Boss house.

