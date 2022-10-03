'Lost 20% of Memory in Jail': KRK on Why He Isn't Posting Film Reviews

KRK, a self-styled critic of Bollywood, has stopped posting movie reviews after he was granted jail recently. His followers have been asking him the reason for the lack of content on his Twitter and YouTube. KRK answers that he has lost 20% of his memory in jail. In his recent tweet, KRK alleged that 20 per cent of his memory in jail has been lost. KRK said, “I had lost my 20% memory in jail, where I was living without eating anything for 10 days. According to my doctors, I can’t get it back but I can lose more in the future. If I die, then the public must remember that first they did it with #SushantSinghRajput and now doing it with me."

Later, in a cryptic post, he hinted at some Bollywood people who have succeeded to stop him. KRK alleged, “I don’t remember many things. I hardly remember my next line, when I am doing the recording. This means some Bollywood people have succeeded in stopping me. And This is the main reason I have stopped reviews." Followers of the KRK have asked the name of those Bollywood people.

Meanwhile, KRK was granted bail by the Bandra Magistrate Court in the molestation case filed by an actress at the Versova Police station. The actress alleged that KRK called her to his Versova bungalow to offer her a film.

The actress said KRK tried to make her drink alcohol and touched her inappropriately. However, KRK’s bail plea is pending with the Borivali Magistrate Court. The case was related to his 2020 derogatory remarks against Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

