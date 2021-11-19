Lost 70% of My Earnings in a Property Scam in Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that he was scammed in a property deal in Mumbai and lost a fair share of his earnings.

Saif Ali Khan, while having a candid chat with Rani Mukherjee recently, said, “I was scammed a few years back. I was looking forward to investing in a property. I was told that I would be handed the property in three years but till date did not get it."

The actor further added that he almost lost 70 per cent of everything he had earned till that time.

“I was hoping to get the possession of the office property but the lockdown hit and I have yet not got the office space," said Saif Ali Khan during the candid chat.

Saif Ali Khan revealed that he was scared once when an unknown woman fan barged into their flat.

Elaborating the incident Saif Ali Khan said, “Couple of years ago, I was scared when an unknown woman barged into our old flat and said ‘so this is where you live.’"

The actor further said, “Listening to this Kareena asked me, ‘Aren’t you going to say something?’. I was just scared at that moment. I didn’t know what was going on and I asked the woman to leave. Without saying a word she left the place."

“I think no one stopped her from entering the flat because the woman looked well dressed and like nothing seemed to be wrong with her," added Saif Ali Khan.

The revelations were made during a candid chat organised to promote their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are also playing important characters in the film.

The candid conversation between the two actors was shared on YouTube by film production house Yash Raj Films.

In the video, Saif Ali Khan also talked about their infamous kiss in the film Hum Tum. Saif Ali Khan termed the kiss between the duo as the worst kiss in the history of cinema.

