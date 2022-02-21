'Lost Movies After I Refused to Sleep With... ': Ester Valerie Noronha on Casting Couch

Actor Ester Valerie Noronha is busy promoting her upcoming film #69 Sanskar Colony. The upcoming Telugu film has completed all pre-release formalities and is gearing up for a release on March 4. During an interview with a leading Telugu publication, Ester talked about the time when she faced casting couch and decided to take a break from the movies.

Ester said that there were people around the Tollywood industry who had asked her to “compromise". “I have passion for acting, but I am not desperate. I am a trained dancer, I can act. I couldn’t understand why I should get compromised," she said.

Ester said that she never compromised. She said that if someone has a passion for acting, the opportunity will come, and they don’t have to reduce their self-respect and compromise.

Advertisement

She added that she faced casting couch in her initial days like other beginners in Tollywood. She claimed that she lost many movies after she refused to sleep with a few noted filmmakers.

In September last year, Ester Noronha divorced her husband and actor Noel Sean. They got married on January 3, 2019, and separated within a few months. They filed for mutual divorce in June 2019. Ester works in Telugu, Kannada and Konkani-language films. 1000 Abaddalu (2013), Bhimavaram Bullodu (2014) and Lanke (2021) are some of her notable films.

Ester’s upcoming film #69 Sanskar Colony is a message-oriented film directed by P Suneel Kumar Reddy. He has earlier helmed films like Gangaputrulu and Sontha Vooru. The film is jointly produced by B Bapiraju, Muthiki Naga Satyanarayana under Lakshmi Pictures and Aditya Cinema.

During a press conference ahead of the release of the film, Ester said that she found the film to be an interesting, slice-of-life story. She asserts that the film will showcase the dark realities of our society and the complexities of modern-day relationships.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.