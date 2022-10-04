'Lost My Friend': Producer KT Kunjumon on Atlas Ramachandran's Demise

Producer KT Kunjumon has expressed condolences to the family of his friend, Atlas Ramachandran, who died on October 2. “Deepest condolences. Lost my dearest friend. The genuine human being #AtlasRamachandran. Legend Film producer and businessmen," Kunjumon tweeted.

KT Kunjumon said that he last met Atlas Ramachandran in Dubai and he promised to make a strong comeback in the industry. As reported by Manorama Online, Kunjumon was filled with joy to hear the news of Atlas Ramachandran’s comeback. He said, “Atlas was trapped in fraud and cheating and was suffering from mental issues. But all this ended in just one night. Having shed light on the lives of many and finally being scorned by those he raised in cinema, he left his aspiration and goals behind." The producer prayed for Atlas Ramachandran’s eternal peace.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Ramachandran. “Ramachandran, who started as a bank employee and later became a businessman, kept a close connection with Pravasi Malayalees. He was an active presence in the cultural and public sectors in Dubai. His demise comes at a time when he was planning to return to his birthplace," the chief minister said in his tweet.

Atlas Ramachandran, a well-known businessman and president of the Atlas group and filmmaker, died in a Dubai hospital. He suffered from cardiac arrest.

Hailing from Madhukkara, Ramachandran started his career as a bank employee and later ventured into the gold business. He later successfully expanded his business into other sectors such as film production, real estate, and healthcare.

Even as a busy businessman, he was active in art and culture. He produced popular films like Vaisali, Dhanam, and Sukrutham. He also acted in films like Arabikkada, Malabar Wedding, and 2 Harihar Nagar. His company distributed films like Kouravar, Venkalam, and Innale.

In a setback to a successful career, he was jailed in Dubai in 2015 after a court convicted him of issuing bounced checks to two banks as collateral. He was released in 2018. According to family sources, after his release, he worked on a plan to repay all his loans and restart the business.

