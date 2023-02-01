Home » News » Movies » Lost Trailer: Yami Gautam Turns Crime Reporter In Search of 'Integrity, Truth and Ishan'

Lost Trailer: Yami Gautam Turns Crime Reporter In Search of 'Integrity, Truth and Ishan'

Besides Yami Gautam and Rahul Khanna, Lost also stars Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, and Pia Bajpiee in key roles.

Yami Gautam starrer Lost to release on February 16. (Photo: Instagram)
Yami Gautam starrer Lost to release on February 16. (Photo: Instagram)

The trailer of Yami Gautam starrer Lost has been released. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the trailer. “The search for integrity, truth and Ishan has begun," she wrote.

The trailer opens with a glimpse of an accident following which Yami Gautam is introduced as a crime reporter. It then reveals that a boy named Ishan Bharti (played by Tushar Pandey) has been missing from two weeks. Yami then decides to dig deep and find more about this missing boy. While Yami continues to investigate, cops inform her that it remains unclear if Ishan has been missing or is absconding. Yami then meets Ishan’s girlfriend and questions her also about his whereabouts. The trailer then introduces all to a politician, played by Rahul Khanna who asks if ‘something can be done’ to Yami.

Talking about being associated with the film, Yami Gautam told news agency ANI, “I am excited that the film is finally releasing, and the audiences will get to see a character which is so close to my heart. It is an ode to many journalists who go to great lengths in search of the truth while also walking that fine line which threads the very integrity of media & humanity."

“The movie represents a higher quest and a search for lost values of empathy while raising the right questions. Whoever has watched the film so far, had a very positive and overwhelming response to it, so I am eagerly waiting for the release now, to see how the audiences enjoy the film," the actress added.

Director Aniruddha also shared, “True life events inspire me to tell different stories and LOST was conceptualized the same way. The movie will make you question, introspect, and tug at your heartstrings. I am extremely happy with the performances of all my actors Pankaj Kapoor ji, Pia Bajpayee, Rahul Khanna, Tushar Pandey and of course Yami Gautam. Yami has portrayed the character of an investigative journalist with a lot of modesty."

Besides Yami Gautam and Rahul Khanna, Lost also stars Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, and Pia Bajpiee in key roles. It is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and will be released on ZEE5 on February 16.

