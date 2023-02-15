Home » News » Movies » Love Again Trailer: Priyanka Chopra's New Hollywood Film Has B'Wood Vibes, Nick Jonas' Cameo Revealed

Love Again Trailer: Priyanka Chopra's New Hollywood Film Has B'Wood Vibes, Nick Jonas' Cameo Revealed

Love Again trailer: Priyanka Chopra finds love again in her new Hollywood film with some help from Nick Jonas.

February 15, 2023

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

February 15, 2023

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in Love Again trailer.
Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in Love Again trailer.

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s new Hollywood film Love Again dropped on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and it feels nothing less than a Bollywood film. The cherry on the icing is undoubtedly Nick Jonas’ cameo. Also starring

Outlander star Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion, Love Again revolves around Mira (played by Priyanka) who is not over her partner’s sudden passing away even after two years. She often sends messages to her dead partner’s phone number to cope with the grief.

However, life takes a turn and Rob (Sam Heughan) starts using the number. Inevitably, he reads her messages but doesn’t know who she is. As every romcom has it, the strangers meet but it isn’t all fairytale! Mira is on a horrible date with a man, played by Nick Jonas. Eventually, the two cross paths and fall in love. But will Rob manage to tell Mira that he has been reading her messages all this time? We’ll have to wait until May to find out.

The trailer also revealed that Celine Dion is playing herself in the movie. She is Rob’s agony aunt, helping him get through loneliness and find love again. Watch the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number… not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart."

The film releases on May 12, 2023.

first published: February 15, 2023, 08:04 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 08:04 IST
