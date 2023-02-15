The trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s new Hollywood film Love Again dropped on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and it feels nothing less than a Bollywood film. The cherry on the icing is undoubtedly Nick Jonas’ cameo. Also starring

Outlander star Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion, Love Again revolves around Mira (played by Priyanka) who is not over her partner’s sudden passing away even after two years. She often sends messages to her dead partner’s phone number to cope with the grief.

However, life takes a turn and Rob (Sam Heughan) starts using the number. Inevitably, he reads her messages but doesn’t know who she is. As every romcom has it, the strangers meet but it isn’t all fairytale! Mira is on a horrible date with a man, played by Nick Jonas. Eventually, the two cross paths and fall in love. But will Rob manage to tell Mira that he has been reading her messages all this time? We’ll have to wait until May to find out.

Advertisement

The trailer also revealed that Celine Dion is playing herself in the movie. She is Rob’s agony aunt, helping him get through loneliness and find love again. Watch the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number… not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart."

Advertisement

The film releases on May 12, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here