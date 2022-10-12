'Love and Gratitude': Kantara Star Sapthami Gowda's Thank You Note For Team

The Rishabh Shetty-directed Kannada film Kantara, which also stars him in the lead role, is receiving all the limelight for the last two weeks. The film has already done great business at the Kannada box office, coupled with great reviews and is now soon to be released in Hindi as well, along with other South Indian languages. Although Rishab Shetty, who broke into mainstream popularity with Kirik Party, is receiving a lot of praise for outdoing himself with this film, there is a lot of appreciation also directed towards the female lead of the film, Sapthami Gowda.

Sapthami Gowda is still trying to find her feet in the film industry and with the grand success of Kantara and her performance being appreciated, it looks like she has finally found solid ground. This film is Sapthami’s second screen appearance after debuting with Popcorn Monkey Tiger. Now that Kantara is getting ready for a pan-India release, Sapthami has every chance of getting a nationwide fan following. The actress has now thanked Rishab Shetty publicly for giving her a chance in his film showering her gratitude towards him.

Sapthami thanked him through a public post on her Instagram handle where she posted a photo with Rishab and his wife Pragathi Shetty. She captioned the photo, “Love and Gratitude. Every feeling and emotion I have towards these two people and their families cannot be put into words and I don’t want to also cause then it’ll all be diluted. So, I just want to say thank you".

Sapthami plays a forest officer in Kantara, which revolves around a jungle in coastal Karnataka and the traditional beliefs, rituals and folklore surrounding the area. She also becomes the love interest of the protagonist played by Rishab Shetty.

