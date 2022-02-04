Love Hostel: Bobby Deol Debuts Never-Before-Seen Avatar For Vikrant Massey-Sanya Malhotra's Drama

Fans are in for a treat as they will witness actor Bobby Deol in a never-before-seen avatar of a ruthless mercenary in the upcoming web series titled Love Hostel. The series also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. The first look of the series was released on Friday. In the picture, Bobby is beefed up while sporting a salt and pepper look.

Sharing his look from the series on Instagram, Bobby captioned it, “Will love escape hatred? Will love win against all odds? Excited to bring to you the most awaited #LoveHostel, Releasing on 25th February only on #ZEE5." Bobby was showered with praises. Abhishek Bachchan took to the comments section and dropped a fire emoji. Darshan Kumaar wrote, “Wooohhooooo."

The intriguing series traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple (Vikrant and Sanya), being hunted by the money mafia (Bobby). Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel is the tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money, principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed. The series will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 25.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “As we, at ZEE5, constantly strive to bring forth quality and entertaining content for our viewers, we are extremely delighted to share this vision with Red Chillies Entertainment and collaborate on Love Hostel, post the success of Bob Biswas. Love Hostel is an edge-of-the-seat content piece which will keep the viewers hooked and we are excited for its release".

Love Hostel has been written and directed by Shanker Raman. While expressing his thoughts on the web series and its shooting has been deeply satisfying. “Love hostel is at its core a ‘love on the run’ film. It has been a deeply satisfying journey and it would not have been possible without the support of a stellar cast and the crew. Along with Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films and ZEE5 backing it, I am certain Love Hostel will thrill our audience with its exciting content," said Shankar Raman.

Gaurav Verma, the Producer and COO of Red Chillies Entertainment said, “Over the last few years, at Red chillies, we have moved from strength to strength in terms of the wide variety of content that we want to do. Love Hostel is another strong step in that direction. Shanker (Raman) is a filmmaker with a lot of heart, and we are delighted to back his vision. I am extremely proud of how the film has turned out".

Expressing his delight and excitement associated with Love Hostel, producer Manish Mundra, said, “The plot and script of the film are compelling and is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats! We have an excellent ensemble star cast with Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey and they have done a stellar job in their respective roles. We cannot wait for the audience to watch the film!"

Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, Love Hostel is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.​

