'Love It When...': Rashmika Mandanna's Vacation Pics From Abu Dhabi

Actress Rashmika Mandana is often referred to as the national crush of India, for she has aced everything, from acting to fashion. Currently, the actress is enjoying her vacation in Abu Dhabi and now shares photos from there.

In the pictures, Rashmika is seen in a mustard yellow sweatshirt, which she paired with black floral trousers. She kept her wavy traces open and opted for a no-makeup look. For the caption, Rashmika wrote, “Love it when I travel and love it more when and if it’s for work!". Seeing the photos, her fans went crazy. One of them commented, “Damm cute no-one can beat you in cuteness." Another wrote, “You are the most beautiful person." The post garnered 1,373,771 likes on Instagram.

Last week, Rashmika shared another beautiful picture on her Insta handle. She left her fans awestruck as she posed in stunning red attire. The Pushpa star looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed in a body-hugging thigh-high-length dress.

Rashmika went minimal with her accessories as she opted for simple hoop earrings. Soon after seeing the photos, fans showered compliments on the comment section and the post received 2,155,018 likes.

On the work front, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also share the screen with Siddharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and also have Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

The actress made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada movie, Kirik Party. Later, she appeared in popular films like Anjari Putra, Geetha Govindam, Yajamana, Bheeshma, Pogaru, Pushpa: The Rise, and many more.

