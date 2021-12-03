'Love, Laughter, Hugs': Saba Pataudi Posts Throwback Pic For Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saba Pataudi, the sister of Saif Ali Khan, is the only family member away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. Saba recently shared a few throwback photos of her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and mother Sharmila Tagore. And now she has expressed love for her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan by sharing a cute picture with her.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram, Saba wrote, “LOVE ❤ U…

To the moments we share,

To the times spent together

May our journey be filled,

With love, laughter n more hugs…."

In the throwback picture, Kareena is seen in a multi-colour floral kurta with her hair tied in a bun. While posing for the photo, Bebo is holding a mug in her hand. Meanwhile, Saba is wearing big hoop earrings with a purple colour dress. Both are seen holding each other. It is known from Saba’s post that this picture was taken 3 months ago in September.

Kareena fell in love with her sister-in-law’s gesture and shared Saba’s post on her Instagram story and wrote ‘Love you too’. Then Saba shared Kareena’s story on her Instagram wall. Kareena has a very good understanding with both of her sisters-in-law — Saba and Soha Ali Khan.

Saba is a jewellery designer by profession. She keeps sharing pictures of Sharmila Tagore and her late father Mansoor Ali Khan and sometimes with brother Saif Ali Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan. Apart from this, she also shares photos with her niece and nephews Taimur Ali Khan, Jahangir Ali Khan, Inaya Khemu, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim.

