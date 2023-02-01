Darling Krishna, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Love Birds, on Tuesday expressed gratitude as his 2020 film Love Mocktail turned 3 since its theatrical release. Sharing the poster of the film, the director thanked his fans for making the film special for him. The caption of the post read: “3 years for Love mocktail and thank you all for making this movie so special." It is worth noting that the film is the directorial debut of Darling Krishna.

Speaking about Love Mocktail, the film features Darling Krishna and his now-wife Milana Nagaraj in the lead. The film was produced by the couple. The romantic film revolves around the story of a man’s quest for love. Life takes him on a rollercoaster ride and goes through varied experiences at several stages throughout his search for true love. It received rave reviews from the audience and the critics in its year of release.

The family entertainer was a huge success at the box office and received a positive response from the audience. The best part of the movie was the duo’s chemistry, which garnered everyone’s attention and made huge rounds on the internet.

As Valentine’s day is approaching, Milana and Krishna have another love treat for the moviegoers. The real-life couple is set to be seen on the silver screen with PC Shekar’s Love Birds. The family entertainer is based on the story of a newly married couple who subsequently explores the various shades of their relationship. The backdrop of the film is set against an urban environment and corporate culture. Love Birds is being touted as a romantic comedy story that will strike a chord with every audience member.

With this, the couple is also waiting for their next venture Mr Bachelor.

Meanwhile, Milana is also known for films like Brundaavana, Vikrant Rona and Love Mocktail. On the other hand, Darling Krishna is known for his work in Love Mocktail and Charlie.

