Love Shaadi Drama: Hansika Motwani's Wedding to Stream On OTT, Details Inside

On Wednesday evening, actress Hansika Motwani announced that her wedding will be streaming on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 18:12 IST

Hansika Motwani got married in December

Actress Hansika Motwani tied the nuptial knot with Sohail Kathuria in December last year. Photos and videos from their dreamy union went viral on social media. Now, the actress announced that her wedding will be streaming on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. On Wednesday evening, Hansika took to social media to share a promo video of the same. Going by the short clip, the reality show is titled ‘Love Shaadi Drama’ and as the name suggests, it seems o have loads of love and drama.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “What is a shaadi without a little drama ? #HotstarSpecials #HansikasLoveShaadiDrama coming soon!"

The release date is yet to be revealed. Watch the clip here:

Hansika Motwani debuted as a child actor and became household names with her roles in films and shows like Koi… Mil Gaya, Aabra Ka Daabra, Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Son Pari among others. She has worked in several other movies in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. She tied the knot with entrepreneur Sohail Kathuria in a dreamy wedding ceremony that had taken place on December 4. The actress and her close friends shared several photos from their wedding events right from sangeet, and mehendi to Sufi night.

The actress also gave a glimpse of her fun bachelorette party in Greece with her friends. Weeks after their wedding, Hansika and her husband Sohail Kathuria jetted off to Vienna for their honeymoon. Before exchanging their wedding vows, Sohael went down on one knee to propose to Hansika in one of the dreamiest proposals in the city of love, Paris.

first published: January 18, 2023, 18:12 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 18:12 IST
