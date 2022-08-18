'Love You, Chinnu': On S Shankar's Birthday, Daughter Aditi's Beautiful Note

Renowned Tamil filmmaker S Shankar celebrated his 59th birthday on August 17. Shankar is known for directing spellbinding movies like Sivaji, Indian, and Nayak: The Real Hero, loved widely by fans and critics alike. Apart from films, Shankar has a beautiful relationship with his daughter Aditi Shankar, who is currently making her debut in the film Viruman.

On the occasion of Shankar’s 59th birthday, his daughter Aditi penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her father on social media that has made netizens sing praises for the father-daughter relationship.

Aditi dropped a monochrome picture of herself and her father. The snap revealed the director facing sideways, only one side of his face visible. Aditi was seen leaning forward also showing only one part of her face. From the photo, it was evident that the duo was sporting smiles.

Along with the juxtaposed picture, Aditi expressed her gratitude to her father for bringing cinema into her life. “Happy birthday to the man who brought cinema into my life! The pioneer of Pan-Indian films… the way you bring your imagination to life on screen is just mesmerizing," she wrote.

“Thank you for inspiring me every single day… but a bigger Thank you for always being my Appa first! Love you - Chinnu," concluded Aditi on her post.

Netizens have reacted to the post, pouring birthday wishes for the director in the comment section. Others have sung praises for her works of cinema. “Big fan of your work sir," wrote one user, while another called him a “legend".

Meanwhile, Shankar has created hype after the release of the official poster of his next film SVC 50, starring popular South actor Ram Charan. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also features Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. The release date of the upcoming action drama has not been announced yet.

