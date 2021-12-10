'Love You, Miss You': Fans Remember VJ Chitra on Her First Death Anniversary

Sidhu Chitra, a popular Tamil TV actor who was a part of the show Pandian Stores, died by suicide on December 9, 2020. Her death sent shockwaves across the Tamil film and TV industry. She was found dead in a hotel room in Nazarathpettai. Police had ruled her death a suicide and taken her husband Hemnath into custody.

The first death anniversary of Chitra is being observed today. Her memories are making people emotional. She had made her debut as a TV actor on the popular show, Wagai Soodu. She also appeared in numerous dance shows such as Dance Couple Dance and the Zee Dance League. This was followed by several appearances in TV shows, including cameos.

The big break in her career came when she landed the role of Mulla in the show Pandian Stores which started airing in 2018. Her acting was so natural that people felt that she lived the role of Mulla in the show.

A post paying tribute to her was posted on Instagram by her fan club. The caption on the post read: “Miss you @chithuvj akka. It’s been a year without your presence. I think you’ll be happy at the place where you are… come back to the life you like. You’ll be remembered out of love… Love you and miss you so much akka…"

The post had already garnered over 3000 likes and fans remembered their favourite actor. An Instagram user wrote, “I miss you chithu." Another one said, “I miss you chithu." A lot of fans also expressed grief with emoticons.

VJ Chitra will surely be missed by all for days to come.

