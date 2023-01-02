'Love You More Than...': Shilpa Shirodkar's Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Her Daughter

Former Miss India Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit took to Instagram to share heartfelt greetings on her daughter’s birthday. The actress uploaded Anoushka’s picture online and captioned it, “To my most precious gift from God. Happy Birthday my pumpkin. I love you more than you can ever imagine. You make us so proud every day, Nushki. Love and blessings to my baby today and forever".

As Anoushka turns a year older, the actress shared a post wishing her daughter the utmost happiness and success. In the photo, Anoushka can be seen flaunting her naturally glowing skin. Several fans and well-wishers took to Instagram to bombard the comment section with birthday greetings.

One social media user wrote, “Your beautiful daughter is such a blessing to our family. I don’t think Morgan would have survived without her". Another user commented, “Happy Birthday Beautiful Anoushka. Wishing you love laughter, happiness always!". One user also wrote, “Happiest Birthday dear. God bless you with good health and prosperity".

Anoushka is often seen sporting stylish outfits. Her beautiful features and powerful personality makes her win the hearts of her followers.

Anoushka completed her graduation from North London Collegiate in the year 2021. Currently, she lives in Dubai with her family. But earlier she moved to London for her studies. Although her family has strong roots in the acting industry, she stays away from the limelight and has not shown any interest in joining showbiz.

Shilpa tied the knot with Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. She is the granddaughter of actress Meenakshi Shirodkar, who is known for films like Brahmachari (1930s). Some of Shilpa’s films include Kishen Kanhaiya, Chhoti Bahoo, Bandish, Apradhi, Dand Nayak, Gaja Gamini and Bhrashtachar.

