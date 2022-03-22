Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Clicked at Varanasi Ghat Shooting for Brahmastra, See Pics

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Varanasi shooting for their first film together- Brahmastra. Pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi see them on the ghats of Ganga, working for the Ayan Mukherji directorial. In the pictures, Alia can be seen wearing an orange floral skirt which she paired with a top of the same colour. Ranbir, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a shirt over a casual white tee and denim pants.

Take a look at the photos:

On Monday, Alia and Ranbir were seen at the Mumbai airport, heading for Varanasi and they had grabbed the attention of the fans by twinning in white outfits.

Meanwhile, on Alia’s 29th birthday, the makers of Brahmastra had unveiled a teaser introducing her character- Isha. The clip starts from a drop of a water drop coming straight from outer space, landing on (Alia’s) Isha’s face as she hugged Ranbir who stood with him amid a ring of fire. As it continues it shows the text that reads, “Happy Birthday Alia. Happy Birthday, Isha." It then continues to show different avatars of Alia in the film, which also features one of the scenes showing Alia’s Isha in a panic situation as she runs worriedly. The teaser ends with a sequence showing Alia staring at the sky that turned yellow.

Brahmāstra Part one is the first part of a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse. The film will have a theatrical release on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy with special appearances by Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan.

