Home » News » Movies » Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Leave Mumbai For New Year Amid Wedding Rumours

Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Leave Mumbai For New Year Amid Wedding Rumours

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are off for a New Year vacay together. The couple is rumoured to tie the knot in 2023.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 10:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be ringing in the New Year together. The couple, who is rumoured to be getting married soon, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning leaving the city together. While Kiara was seen turning heads in a cute blue top and ripped jeans, Sid looked handsome in a red sweatshirt and a pair of black pants.

The couple made their way to the airport separately. While it is unclear where they are headed to, we cannot wait to see what they’d be up to this weekend!

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours are doing the rounds for some time now. Sidharth recently dropped a major hint about the same. Sidharth is currently promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. During one of the promotional events, RJ Supriya from Radio Fever FM asked the Shershah actor about one rumour he would like to clarify, and Sidharth answered, “That I am getting married this year."

RELATED NEWS

If a recent report by India Today is to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara have also started working on their wedding guest list. Several actors and filmmakers from the industry are reportedly attending their much-awaited wedding. The news portal claims that Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and his ladylove Rakul Preet Singh are likely to be invited.

On the work front, Kiara and Sid have a busy 2023 ahead of them. Sid will kick off the year with Mission Majnu’s release in January and will be seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani. He also has Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty. On the other hand, Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera earlier this month. She has Shankar’s SVC 50 (RC15) with Ram Charan and Satyaprem ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 29, 2022, 10:49 IST
last updated: December 29, 2022, 10:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna, Tina Datta To Karishma Tanna, These TV Divas Served Hot Swimwear Moments In 2022

+10PHOTOS

10 New Year Party Outfit Ideas Inspired From Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other Bollywood Divas