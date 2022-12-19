Loved Deepika Padukone’s Attire In Besharam Rang? Know The Prices of These Swimsuits

The Queen of Hearts, Deepika Padukone has set the temperatures soaring with her dazzling avatar in the exotic Besharam Rang soundtrack from the movie Pathaan. The doe-eyed beauty has shelled out major beach vibes by donning a series of jaw-dropping bikinis and monokinis that have instantly earned a place on our wish list.

Although her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in the song has grabbed the limelight, it is Deepika’s bold, ultra-glam avatar that has completely taken our breath away. However, you are bound to receive the biggest shock of your life, once you learn the sky-high prices of Deepika’s bikini wear in this most-watched Pathaan single.

In the song, Deepika can be seen turning into a golden lady, basking in the gleaming hue of the Sun, and shining in the glitzy-gold, metallic bodysuit, flaunting her toned and slender legs. This uber-cool swimsuit belongs to the collection of one of the most famous American designers Norma Kamali. Having a risque plunging neckline and scoop sides, this glammed ensemble is priced at approximately Rs 11,981 and is available on the label’s website.

Apart from the coveted golden bodysuit, another bikini that caught our attention was the colourful neon-yellow monokini, having a chic asymmetrical shape, clubbed with multiple cut-outs and spring rings. The plunging neckline and halter neck deserve a special mention as they accentuated the Cocktail actress’s hourglass figure further. Deepika slipped into this smoking-hot monokini which was specially created in the house of Louisa Ballou at an exorbitant price of about Rs 19,773.

Some of Deepika’s other swoon-worthy bikini avatars in the foot-tapping number included the multi-coloured, one-shoulder, crop top having distinguished stripes, clubbed with a pair of white, tasselled embellished black bottoms. Redefining the meaning of Orange is the New Black, the Bollywood diva won our hearts again in the controversial saffron, three-piece swimsuit, dotted with plenty of cutouts, and a trendy twisted crop top.

Deepika Padukone’s saffron attire had to face the brunt of ring-wing activists, who claimed that the costume promoted love jihad. However, many celebrities from the film fraternity have come out in support of the actress. Meanwhile, speaking of the high-octane action thriller Pathaan, this Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to hit the theatres next year on January 25.

