Loved Props Used in Yash-Starrer KGF Films? Well, Here's How You Can Take Them Home

The KGF mania is still running high in the country. Even after two months of its release, KGF Chapter 2 is still trending on social media with reels being made on its dialogues and scenes. Rocky Bhai’s swag has the country swooning and the craze is not expected to die down anytime soon.

Some of the best moments in the film have been when the character of Rocky, played by Yash, arrives on his bike, which was a Hero Karizma R, customized for the film and when Rocky picked up his iconic sledgehammer to beat his enemies to a pulp. Another iconic scene was when the protagonist uses a sophisticated railgun to mow down a police station.

These props have played an important role in making the Prashant Neel film reach its iconic status and guess what! These props can now be yours too. No, we are not kidding. These items are likely to be put up for sale very soon.

Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films which bankrolled the KGF films, has reportedly made arrangements to sell the props used in the films so that fans can buy them and take them home. According to reports, the items will be put up for sale on a website created by the makers of the films, particularly for this purpose.

KGF 2’s box office run is now nearing an end after a great two-month run. It is still running in a few centres in its tenth week but they will hardly add to its box office tally.

The total box office collection of KGF 2 in India is Rs. 992 crore approximately to date. The movie grossed another $27 million internationally for a worldwide gross of Rs. 1198 crore approx, just shy of Rs. 1200 crore mark. The film is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.

