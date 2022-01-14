'Loving Every Minute': Sunny Leone Oozes Oomph in Bikini Pics From Maldives Vacation

Actor Sunny Leone has been sharing back-to-back pictures and videos from her scenic holiday in the Maldives. She has shared pictures showing underwater swimming sessions in the sea, clicking pictures with sharks, chilling on the beach, and much more. In her latest post, she has shared a video of herself in a bikini on a beach in the Maldives.

Sunny has posted a video in which she is wearing a red bikini with a stylish printed cover-up. Sharing the video, an elated Sunny Leone said that she is “loving every minute of my day."

Advertisement

The adult film star-turned-Bollywood actor Sunny can be seen flaunting her swimwear while spending good times on the Maldives beach. Sunny is seen halter neck red colour backless bikini having a keyhole cutout on the neckline and midriff-baring slit on the torso. She is also sunglasses and seems to be soaking the sunlight.

In another video posted on Instagram, Sunny is dressed in a yellow bikini as she took a dip in the sea with a turtle whom she described as a “beautiful gift from God."

The video shows Sunny swimming with a sea turtle in clear blue water in the Maldives.

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Pooja Bhatt’s film Jism 2. She is married to Daniel Weber. The couple has three kids - daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and sons Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.

Advertisement

On the work front, Sunny Leone is enjoying the success of her recently released web series Bullets on MXPlayer. She is sharing screen space with Karishma Tanna. While Sunny plays Tina, Karishma is seen as her friend Lolo in the web series full of action sequences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.