Lucky Ali Is Retiring from Music, Feels It Is More of a Responsibility Now

Lucky Ali has been one of those singers whose voice can instantly soothe one’s soul. The late 90s and early 2000s would be incomplete without him and his songs, which are still just as beautiful as it was when it had released. While we do not hear Lucky Ali has almost given up on playback singing, we still hear him in concerts and in albums. Now, the singer dropped a big news when he revealed he is retiring.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said he sees retirement more as a responsibility. He said, “I have been thinking of it (retiring) for a long time. I think of it as more of a responsibility than anything else. When my kids started their music label, I thought I was on my way out. I was prepared for it."

The singer’s upcoming music album, Intezaar would be coming out in just a few days, and would mark the end of his glorious career. He revealed that initially he had not liked the lyrics of the songs, written by IP Singh, which was then about hoping that someone will return. “I was like what if I don’t want to come back? So I called IP and told him that it has to be about higher love, and that it is as much about ‘intezaar’ (wait) as much it is about tamanna (hope). He then came up with the right lyrics and I think his final lines, explained to me, that he understood what I wanted from the words of the song."

Lucky Ali further revealed that the Lockdown helped him consider retirement and added, “I was just happy for the fact that I don’t have to go anywhere. The last few years have been very tough. To be on the road constantly is not easy. You travel hundreds of miles and it takes a lot of energy from you."

His album, Intezaar, would be out on 6th April.

