Luka Chuppi to Stree, a look at Aparshakti Khurana’s Top Movies on his Birthday

Aparshakti Khurana made his acting debut with Nitesh Tiwari’s biographical sports drama Dangal. Born in Chandigarh, the actor started his career as a radio jockey, and television host, before making his way to the entertainment industry. Within a short time, the actor made a name for himself in the world of acting. From Lukka Chuppi to Pati Patni Aur Woh, Aparshakti has given a list of interesting movies to his fans. Recently, the actor appeared in the film Helmet as the main lead. On his 35th birthday, let’s have a look at some of his exceptional performances.

Dangal

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Vishesh Agrawal, Dangal is a 2016 Bollywood biographical sports-drama film. In this Aamir Khan starrer, Aparshakti portrayed the role of Omkar Singh Phogat. This was his debut movie and his outstanding performance in the film bagged him The Star Screen Award in the category of Most Promising Newcomer. Luka Chuppi

In the rom-com film Luka Chuppi, Aparshakti Khurana portrays the role of Abbas Sheikh, a cameraman. The actor phenomenally plays the role and immediately builds a connection with the audience. Despite playing the supporting role in the film, he magnificently delivers every scene. The film features Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. Stree

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K, Stree is a comedy horror film. In the film, Aparshakti Khurana shared the screen space with Rajkummar Rao and the audiences loved the duo together. Aparshakti Khurana plays the role of Bittu, Vicky’s (Rajkummar Rao) friend. For his outstanding performance, the actor was also nominated as the Best Supporting Actor at the Filmfare Awards. Pati Patni Aur Woh

Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced under the banner of T-Series and B. R. Studios, the film has done remarkably well at the box office. Aparshakti Khurana portrays the role of Fahim Rizvi, the best friend of lead actor Kartik Aaryan in the film. With his phenomenal acting skills, the actor garnered the attention of the masses. Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday also appeared in the lead roles. Hum Do Hamare Do

The cast of the film includes Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Aparshakti Khurana. Aparshakti plays the supporting role of Sandeep “Shunty" Sachdeva. Directed by Abhishek Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie was released in 2021.

